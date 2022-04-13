iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $111.01

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.01 and last traded at $111.07, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average of $116.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

