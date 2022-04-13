Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.94

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.94 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.