Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $96.95

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.95 and last traded at $96.95, with a volume of 51110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $505.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

