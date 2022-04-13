Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNLM. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.13) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.28) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,662.14 ($21.66).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,050.60 ($13.69) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 963.50 ($12.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,599 ($20.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,158.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,289.72. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

In other news, insider Ian Bull acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($14.33) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,002.35). Also, insider William Reeve bought 2,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($15.23) per share, for a total transaction of £23,380 ($30,466.51).

Dunelm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.