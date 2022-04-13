Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 155 ($2.02) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.28) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 160 ($2.08).

Shares of GNC opened at GBX 121.70 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £640.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 107.30 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.30 ($2.27). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.18.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

