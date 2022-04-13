SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €128.00 ($139.13) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($167.39) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($165.22) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €138.57 ($150.62).

SAP opened at €98.32 ($106.87) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €102.37 and a 200-day moving average of €114.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.07. SAP has a 1-year low of €94.48 ($102.70) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($141.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

