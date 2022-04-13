BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $11,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,737,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,866,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 1,400 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $5,334.00.
  • On Monday, April 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $12,210.00.
  • On Friday, April 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.
  • On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $12,600.00.
  • On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $12,780.00.
  • On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $11,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $13,470.00.

Shares of BFI opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.