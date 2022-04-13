International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT) Director Logan Bruce Anderson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT – Get Rating) Director Logan Bruce Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,378,250.

Logan Bruce Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Logan Bruce Anderson sold 5,000 shares of International Battery Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.60, for a total value of C$33,000.00.

International Battery Metals Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$1.11.

International Battery Metals Ltd. operates as an exploration company in Canada. The company engages in the acquisition and exploration of metals used in the production of batteries. It primarily focuses on exploring lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Rheingold Exploration Corp. and changed its name to International Battery Metals Ltd.

