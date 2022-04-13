Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Senior Officer Fausto Di Trapani Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Fausto Di Trapani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$16,500.00.

TSE GAU opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69. Galiano Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 23.04 and a current ratio of 23.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.20 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cormark reduced their target price on Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.12.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

