Xponance Inc. Purchases New Shares in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Agenus by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agenus by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,231 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Agenus by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 111,061 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Agenus by 851.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 86,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $604.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.15. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

