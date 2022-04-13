Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 7,874 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 370.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $190.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.17 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.72 and its 200 day moving average is $212.64.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Kadant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.