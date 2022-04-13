Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 514.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,762 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,785,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,756,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 47,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CENTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

