Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 208,574 Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) by 805.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,574 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.45% of HH&L Acquisition worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHLA. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,257,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,689,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,559,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HHLA opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.67 million and a PE ratio of -17.21.

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

