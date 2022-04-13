Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($46.74) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday.

EVT stock opened at €25.05 ($27.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.97. Evotec has a 12 month low of €23.26 ($25.28) and a 12 month high of €45.83 ($49.82). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €27.48 and its 200 day moving average is €35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

