RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $38,679,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $11,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RxSight by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. 29.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

