Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $26,136.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,390.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 65,339 shares of company stock worth $261,965. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.