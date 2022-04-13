Supreme (LON:SUP) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON SUP opened at GBX 153.56 ($2.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87. Supreme has a 12 month low of GBX 147.10 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 245 ($3.19). The company has a market cap of £179.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.37.
Supreme Company Profile
