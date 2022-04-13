Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by engaging customer content. Enhanced product offerings, new conversion insights, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program and improved advertisers’ ability to measure the effectiveness of their ad spend are expected to aid advertising revenues. The company introduced more than 50 new features during fourth-quarter 2021 that helped grow native content and created a unique space for users to engage with video on the Watch Tab platform. Pinterest TV has also evolved as a unique space. However, high operating costs and intense competition from established market players remain headwinds. Engaging content from smaller firms and e-commerce opportunities through similar services are other concerns.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,760 shares of company stock worth $11,651,682 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 266,477 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

