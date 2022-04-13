Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) to report $28.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.30 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $24.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $119.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.70 million to $130.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $134.23 million, with estimates ranging from $123.36 million to $153.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.35%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

