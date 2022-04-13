Zacks: Analysts Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will announce $115.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.70 million. Lovesac posted sales of $82.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $652.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $647.32 million to $658.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $777.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $21,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 48.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lovesac by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 107.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 179,722 shares during the period.

Lovesac stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $716.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

