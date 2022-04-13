Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$13.89 ($10.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,880.00 ($102,874.07).
Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 8th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$13.34 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$133,400.00 ($98,814.81).
- On Monday, April 4th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$14.03 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,330.00 ($103,948.15).
- On Thursday, March 31st, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$14.21 ($10.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,140.00 ($105,288.89).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
About Eagers Automotive (Get Rating)
Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.
