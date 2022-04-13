Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 6,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,090 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,662 shares of company stock worth $170,590. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 81.7% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 89,846 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 49.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,170 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

