Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adtalem’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Although continued COVID-related headwinds have been impacting Adtalem’s post licensure nursing programs, its strategic focus, significant scale, and the synergies of the recent Walden acquisition have positioned the company well in helping employers across the healthcare industry meet their critical workforce talent needs. Walden’s on-campus and hybrid educational offerings, high-quality online education along with diversified healthcare workforce complement Adtalem’s strength as a leading healthcare workforce solutions provider. However, apart from pandemic-related woes, higher cost of educational and student services as well as administrative expense have been impacting Adtalem.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATGE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

