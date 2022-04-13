Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. Danaos has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $215.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 974,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Danaos by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after buying an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Danaos by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Danaos by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 114,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Danaos by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

