First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,137 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of First Solar by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Solar by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,631. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.33. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

