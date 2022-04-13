Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $4.38 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $159.58 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

