Bailey Value Limited Partnership Invests $1.95 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. SBA Communications comprises about 1.9% of Bailey Value Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SBA Communications by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $306,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $354.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.42 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.09. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.30 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

