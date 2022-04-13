Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW) Short Interest Update

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 446.3% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRXTW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $2.02.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.