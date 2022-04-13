First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of FEO stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.27. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $15.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.