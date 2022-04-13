Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.03 ($79.38).

Basf stock opened at €51.96 ($56.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €58.05 and its 200 day moving average is €61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. Basf has a one year low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a one year high of €72.84 ($79.17).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

