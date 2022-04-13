Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($271.74) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RI. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($213.04) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($255.43) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($261.96) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($260.87) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €273.00 ($296.74) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €228.46 ($248.33).

EPA:RI opened at €197.15 ($214.29) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €190.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €198.21. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($116.58) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($148.10).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

