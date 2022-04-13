ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €15.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €15.30 ($16.63) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) target price on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) target price on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) target price on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.67 ($14.86).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.