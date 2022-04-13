Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $603,225.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total value of $604,650.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $237.37 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.09 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.99 and a 200-day moving average of $251.00. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after buying an additional 360,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in ResMed by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $293,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

