Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Amit Agarwal Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $336,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,179,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 45 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $7,487.10.

On Friday, March 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total transaction of $326,700.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $340,475.00.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,935.44 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Datadog by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

