Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick Sells 20,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,401.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,317,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971,123 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

