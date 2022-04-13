MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $120.08

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.08 and last traded at $121.67, with a volume of 296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.55.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

