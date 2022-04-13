Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.17

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.17 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 82014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

