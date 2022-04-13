Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG) Insider Buys A$792,512.67 in Stock

Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG – Get Rating) insider Ian Trahar bought 49,532,042 shares of Seafarms Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$792,512.67 ($587,046.42).

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26.

About Seafarms Group

Seafarms Group Limited operates as an aquaculture company in Australia. It is involved in operating, marketing, and selling of fresh and frozen farmed prawns under the Crystal Bay Prawns and Crystal Bay Tiger Prawns brand; and the development of land-based aquaculture projects. It also exports its products.

