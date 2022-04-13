Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG) Insider Buys A$792,512.67 in Stock

Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG – Get Rating) insider Ian Trahar bought 49,532,042 shares of Seafarms Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$792,512.67 ($587,046.42).
The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26.
About Seafarms Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Seafarms Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seafarms Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.