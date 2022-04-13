Insider Buying: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Acquires 8,234 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $65,912.96.

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $4,105,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $3,284,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $1,404,000.

CMPO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

