Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon Sells 76,125 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 76,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,631,641.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $32,876.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 4,570 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $124,715.30.

On Friday, April 1st, Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 28,055 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $751,312.90.

MSP opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $34.76.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Datto by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Datto by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after buying an additional 80,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datto by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSP. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

