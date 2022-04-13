Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the lowest is $2.86 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.