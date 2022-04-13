Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,328.57 ($108.53).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.37) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($122.49) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.28) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.00) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($121.19) to GBX 8,600 ($112.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 7,648 ($99.66) on Wednesday. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 6,402 ($83.42) and a 52-week high of £105.05 ($136.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,412.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,619.13. The stock has a market cap of £10.67 billion and a PE ratio of 33.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 56.50 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In other Croda International news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,000 ($104.25), for a total transaction of £22,400 ($29,189.47). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($91.69), for a total value of £971,108.72 ($1,265,453.11). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,483 shares of company stock worth $109,296,571.

About Croda International (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.