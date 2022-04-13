OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.51. OptiNose has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57.

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in OptiNose by 47.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 170,058 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 27.1% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

