Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given New €198.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($173.91) to €198.00 ($215.22) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dassault Aviation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of Dassault Aviation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dassault Aviation from €134.00 ($145.65) to €126.00 ($136.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.00.

DUAVF opened at $161.40 on Tuesday. Dassault Aviation has a one year low of $97.16 and a one year high of $173.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.73.

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

