Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given New €92.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from €102.00 ($110.87) to €92.00 ($100.00) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($93.48) to €84.00 ($91.30) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kion Group has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

