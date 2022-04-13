Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target Lowered to €9.80 at UBS Group

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €10.40 ($11.30) to €9.80 ($10.65) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.40 ($12.39) to €11.60 ($12.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €12.20 ($13.26) to €10.80 ($11.74) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

