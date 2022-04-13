Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 339,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 31.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 79.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRNY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

