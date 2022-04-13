104,101 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,101 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Foot Locker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Foot Locker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

