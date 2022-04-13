Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 99,454 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 296,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 29,362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

