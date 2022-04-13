Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $4.59 Million Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.42% of General American Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 28.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General American Investors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in General American Investors by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GAM opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

